Fans excited to bring Star Wars thermal detonator Coca-Cola bottles home from Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction no longer have to worry about being stopped by the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA put the grenade-shaped collectibles on the no-fly list earlier in August, but has changed its policy.

"The issue concerning Star Wars Galaxy's Edge-themed soda bottles has recently been brought to our attention by the general public," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement Aug. 28. "We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid. Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters), they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as carry-on item."

The original ban resulted after a curious flyer asked about the thermal detonators via TSA's Twitter account on Aug. 13. TSA responded with "Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags."

Star Wars thermal detonators are powerful weapons within the fictional sci-fi universe. Even though they weren't real grenades, TSA clearly takes anything that resembles a dangerous device very seriously.