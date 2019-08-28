Thermal detonators may not be as famous as Star Wars lightsabers, but they're a fun and recognizable prop for fans, who've been snatching up the collectible Coca-Cola bottle versions available at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction. Just don't try to fly back to your home planet with one of them.

The Transportation Security Administration has the grenade-shaped thermal detonator bottles on its no-fly list.

A Star Wars fan on Twitter asked the TSA if the bottles could be packed in a suitcase for a flight. "Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags," the official AskTSA account replied earlier this month.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

The thermal detonators from Star Wars are powerful weapons within the fictional universe, but the Coke-branded replicas aren't dangerous unless you shake up the fizzy contents inside. And even then, you're really only in for a big mess. Still, the TSA takes anything that resembles a dangerous device seriously.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, an immersive land filled with theme rides and merchandise, launched at Disneyland in California earlier this year. The Disney World Resort version in Florida opens this week.

If you do accidentally try to carry a thermal detonator Coke bottle through security or pack it in your luggage, you probably won't face any serious consequences. After all, the TSA let a man who packed a missile launcher in his luggage go ahead and catch his flight.

If you desperately want to keep your empty Coke thermal detonator, maybe just take the time to mail it back home instead.