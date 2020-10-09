Try Nikon's full-frame Z5 mirrorless camera for free for 30 days

Nikon

It's no secret that smartphones have had a serious impact on digital camera sales in recent years; fewer people feel the same imperative to own compact cameras and digital SLRs as they once did. So camera makers are looking for ways to entice you to jump back into the deep end of the photography pool. Earlier this year Nikon unveiled its Z5, a great-looking entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera at a pretty attractive price. But how to get you to buy one? How about if you could try it risk-free for a month? Done and done. For a limited time, if you -- because if you aren't happy with it, you can return it for a full refund.

This is all part of Nikon's Yellow Program, designed to let you get enough hands-on time with the camera to know if it's right for you without the risk of having to fully commit to it first. Yes, you do need to pay for the camera up front, like any purchase, but if you don't want to keep it, you can return it for free and get a full refund. That's a pretty sweet deal.

So what, exactly, is the Z5 all about? It's part of a new family of mirrorless cameras -- Nikon has finally acknowledged that mirrorless is the future of digital photography -- and gives you a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor rather than a smaller APS-C sensor.

And despite representing the lower end of the Z line, it has a lot to offer, including in-camera image stabilization, 273 focus points, shutter speeds as fast as 1/8000-second, and dual SD card slots. The camera accepts all Z-Mount lenses, but also works with older F-mount lenses using an optional adapter ring. There's a large 3.2-inch tilt touchscreen in back, and a full range of exposure controls from full-auto to shutter- and aperture priority modes.

In the Yellow Program you can choose from the , or two different kits. The , while the . If you want to give a Z5 a try, you can jump on board anytime between now and the end of November.

Now playing: Watch this: First look: Nikon 780 packs mirrorless features into...

