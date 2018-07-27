Try Google's latest autocomplete fail: 'Sit on my face'

Taylor Martin/CNET

When Cory Doctorow needed a babysitter, he decided to send a text -- "Hey! Are you free to sit."

Google's autocomplete thought it might be fun to add three rather specific words: "on my face."

"Sit on my face," in other words.

Which is probably not what you want to text your babysitter.

Yeah.

Also maybe don't Google that?

I was SMSing our babysitter with the default Android SMS app; I typed "Hey! Are you free to sit" and autocomplete came up with "on my face." Needless to say, I have never entered that string into my Android device. (This is not a joke) — son of an asylum seeker, father of an immigrant (@doctorow) July 27, 2018

BuzzFeed reports that Google is aware of the issue and is already rolling out a fix, but CNET can confirm that it's not fully rolled out quite yet. (We just got it to pop up on one CNET editor's phone -- though I, sadly, couldn't reproduce it on my personal one.)

Proof:

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

So now you have a fun thing to share with friends this weekend! Try it while you can, folks.

P.S. Sadly, asking a Google Home to "sit on my face" only pulled up a Pandora Radio channel. But I do listen to a lot of that in my house.