Trump's tweets show his 'love' for me, teases Schwarzenegger

Enlarge Image Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger has become the object of repeated derision from the Tweeter in Chief.

The latest tweet-slap arrived Saturday.

The former Terminator, former California governor and now-former host of "New Celebrity Apprentice" hasn't remained silent.

And now he has a theory about why President Donald Trump seems to fixate on him. Appearing on Michael Smerconish's radio show Tuesday, the radio host asked Schwarzenegger why he thinks Trump keeps tweeting about him.

"I think he's in love with me," Schwarzenegger replied.

The Governator wouldn't be drawn out further, though perhaps envy makes more sense than love. After all, Schwarzenegger's life seems to be far less embattled than the president's.

As the Daily Mail reports, Schwarzenegger was more than happy to reply to a different question about the president.

"I believe very strongly what Eisenhower said. That politics is like the road: The left and the right is like the gutter, and the center is driveable," he said.

He added that with Trump's extremist tendencies continually cropping up, "nothing is getting accomplished."

When emotions are high, it's often hard to get anything done -- besides tweeting, perhaps. I feel another Trump tweet coming on in 3, 2, 1....

