Trump's touting a 'Great, Great Wall' goes bad ... for Matt Damon

Video screenshot by Eric Mack/CNET

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time Tuesday night and delivered a laundry list of priorities in a speech that lasted over an hour and was much more subdued than his controversial campaign rhetoric.

As a result, it provided less fodder for the social media meme machine than his past speeches, but Trump's mention of his planned "great, great wall" to be built along the southern border with Mexico quickly started trending on Twitter.

Plenty of the president's supporters and opponents took the opportunity to laud and lampoon the wall, respectively, but many others took aim at a target who wasn't even in the room: poor, poor Matt Damon.

At the utterance of the phrase "great, great wall" the minds of many online seemed to drift immediately to the terrible, terrible movie "The Great Wall" starring Damon and it wasn't pretty:

As it turns out, there is one thing that all Americans can agree on. Geez, that was a bad movie:

Perhaps it's not too late to make Matt's career great again, unless he's set on a sequel.