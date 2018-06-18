Trump's Space Force gets galaxy-size roasting on Twitter

If Twitter is to be believed, US President Donald Trump's proposed Space Force military branch will be full of Sith Lords, Federation officers and Rick Moranis.

On Monday, Trump directed the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to establish a Space Force, an idea he originally floated in March. "We must have American dominance in space," Trump said. "So important." Twitter's collective eyes opened wide and users jumped into snark-fest mode at light speed.

Naturally, Twitter immediately dropped references to everything from Darth Vader to Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet in Mel Brooks' 1987 Star Wars parody Spaceballs.

The new space force looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/UdQKPp0DrU — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) June 18, 2018

"The new space force looks incredible," wrote Spin contributor Maggie Serota to accompany a photo of Dark Helmet playing with action figures.

Cameron Grant posted a Star Trek mashup image showing Trump on the bridge of the classic USS Enterprise as crew members dramatically fly around due to space turbulence. "Meanwhile.... on the Space Force," Grant wrote.

An unscientific survey of Space Force tweets shows Star Wars is a particularly popular vehicle for commentary, with some people concerned about how the military branch might treat the Jedi faction. "Just wait until the first act of Trump's Space Force era is a Jedi ban," said film producer Adam Best.

Just wait until the first act of Trump’s Space Force era is a Jedi ban. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 18, 2018

"We will build a Great Galactic Space Force!!! And we will destroy the Jedi once & for all," read a tweet with an image of Trump decked out in Sith Lord robes.

“We will build a Great Galactic Space Force!!! And we will destroy the Jedi once & for all.” pic.twitter.com/ifrvTyhjEr — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 18, 2018

Another Twitter user played on one of Trump's favorite themes, the concept of a border wall between Mexico and the US: "we WILL have a space force, and the martians will pay for it."

we WILL have a space force, and the martians will pay for it — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 18, 2018

Some people are looking forward to enlisting in Space Force. "If there's a Space Force I'm joining! No marching and backpacks weigh nothing! Yes!" wrote sunfrog1.

If there's a Space Force I'm joining! No marching and backpacks weigh nothing! Yes! — sunfrog1 (@sunfrog1) June 18, 2018

Now all eyes are on outspoken SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to see if he has any commentary to add. He's already been nominated by several Twitter users as commander of the new Space Force.

Oh God Elon Musk is gonna be the Commander of the new Space Force isn't he — 🌼Elle🐱Gato🌼 (they/them) (@ellle_em) June 18, 2018

Musk will have some competition for the role. A popular Twitter user going by the handle "Darth Vader" (@DepressedDarth) offered up his services, saying, "Dear President Trump, If you want to create a Space Force, I'm your guy. I was once Supreme Commmander of the Galactic Empire. Give me a call when you can. Sincerely, Lord Vader."

