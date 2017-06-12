Trump's praise-filled meeting is tweet-trolled by Dem leader

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Political discourse has become political dis-course.

That was evident Monday as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump on Twitter in response to what he called his first meeting with his full cabinet.

The cabinet meeting, which was well documented on social media, began with the president asking everyone to introduce themselves and say a few words. Some around the table decided to offer slightly unctuous praise of the boss.

Vice President Mike Pence described it as the "greatest privilege of my life, sincerely, as vice president to a president who's keeping his word to the American people."

Many more offered their feelings of not being able to thank the president enough, took their hats off to him, expressed what an honor it was to serve him and even, in the case of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, there were thanks for being blessed by the president.

Truly, I've heard this sort of stuff once or twice in corporate meetings. It just wasn't filmed. The fact that it was allowed Schumer to shoot his own version of the meeting with his staff and post it to quite some Twitter acclaim.

Here were his staff members telling him that his tone was "perfect" during a Sunday show appearance and that nobody has hair as good as his. Another member of staff referenced the blessing that Schumer has apparently bestowed upon him. My, these leaders have religious powers, don't they?

Schumer's movie went down well with his flock, enjoying more than 15,000 retweets and 36,000 likes. The White House didn't immediately respond to a question wondering if it liked it too.

More and more leaders, in the US and around the world, seem to have decided that tweaking the president is best done on his home ground of Twitter.

From French President Emmanuel Macron to Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, the idea appears to be that Twitter is where the action and reaction occur fastest and most strongly. So that's where you should mock the president.

One day, everyone might get bored of it. Not one day soon, you understand.

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

