Trump's Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Barr tells AP

James Martin/CNET

The US Department of Justice hasn't uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the presidential election, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with The Associated Press published Tuesday. This includes investigations by the FBI and US attorneys, Barr told the AP.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. "There's been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven't seen anything to substantiate that."

Read more: Voter fraud: Social media is playing whack-a-mole with a bunch of bogus claims

Barr's comments reinforce what other election officials have been saying about there being no evidence of voter fraud, including President Donald Trump's former head of cybersecurity, Christopher Krebs, who was fired two weeks ago after debunking claims of fraud.

"Chris Krebs should be commended for his service in protecting our elections, not fired for telling the truth," President-elect Joe Biden's team said in a statement in November. "Bipartisan election officials in the administration itself -- and around the country -- have made clear that Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud are categorically false."

Trump continues to tweet about voter fraud and election stealing despite a lack of evidence, while also refusing to concede to Biden. US election security groups have called the 2020 election the most secure ever.

Neither the Department of Justice nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.