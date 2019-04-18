Trump's first reaction to Mueller investigation: 'I'm f--ked'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling was released Thursday. While parts of the 448-page report are redacted, it sheds light on the investigation, including President Donald Trump's reaction to the appointment of a special counsel in 2017.

When former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the president about the appointment on May 17, 2017, Trump responded: "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm fucked."

The president became angry, according to the report, and asked Sessions: "How could you let this happen, Jeff?" He continued: "Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won't be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me."

In a press conference Thursday, Attorney General William Barr reiterated that the investigation found no evidence that Trump campaign coordinated with Russia. The report did conclude that Russia interfered in the election in two ways, by sowing disinformation on social media and by hacking into the campaign of Trump's opponent.

You can read the redacted report on CNET, online or download it to a device like a phone, tablet or e-reader.