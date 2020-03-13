Trump will reportedly declare national emergency over coronavirus outbreak

Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will reportedly declare a national emergency on Friday in an attempt to speed up response to the coronavirus outbreak. The president will invoke the Stafford Act in order to deploy federal natural disaster assistance to state and local governments, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg that cites "people familiar with the matter."

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he'd hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET at the White House, saying the topic would be the coronavirus.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus reported in the US and 36 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Concerns over the spread of the virus have led to the cancellation of large tech and cultural events. Some schools have shut down, and many companies have asked employees to work from home.

On Wednesday, Trump announced restrictions that prohibit travel from Europe to the US, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus and the respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19. Earlier Wednesday, the World Health Organization had officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The new strain of coronavirus has infected more than 136,000 people and caused more than 5,000 deaths globally.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.