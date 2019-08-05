Trump wants social media companies to detect mass shooters

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Following a weekend with two mass shootings, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Justice to work with local, state and federal agencies to work harder to find potential attackers. He also called on social media companies to "develop tools to detect mass shooters before they strike."

During his speech, Trump said the internet acts as a "dangerous avenue to radicalized, disturbed minds."

"The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and will not be ignored," he said. "Hate has no place in America."

Trump also asked the FBI to identify what resources the agency needs to investigate and disrupt "hate crimes and domestic terrorism."

Later in his speech, the president called for the end of the "glorification of violence," focusing on the video game industry and said mental health laws must be reformed. Trump will also direct the Department of Justice to propose legislation to treat hate crimes and mass shootings as capital crimes that can result in the death penalty.

On Saturday, 20 people died in a mass shooting in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Then early Sunday, nine people died in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The alleged 21-year-old gunman in El Paso posted a manifesto on the anonymous imageboard, 8chan. This is the third instance this year a mass shooter posted to the message board prior to their attacks. This led to security platform Cloudflare to remove 8chan from their services from the site.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to express his sadness over the shooting saying it's time to "come together to address this violence for the good of our country."

The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published Aug. 5, 8:15 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:45 a.m. PT: Adds more details from speech. 8:57 a.m. PT: Adds background information.