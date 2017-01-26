Government's defiant Trump tweets, courtesy of old passwords

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Rogue Parks Services tweets against Donald Trump were an inside job.

On Tuesday, the Badlands National Park's Twitter account tweeted up a storm about climate change, as the Trump administration wiped the White House web pages of any mentions of global warming.

During Trump's inauguration, the National Park Service was temporarily banned from tweeting after it retweeted a post showing Trump's crowd size compared to Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration and another about the disappearing White House pages.

Both of the tweets have similar culprits -- former Parks Services employees who have a gripe with President Trump, and still had access to the Twitter account's passwords.

"An unauthorized user who had an old password in the San Francisco office went in and started retweeting inappropriate things that were in violation of their policy," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during Wednesday's daily briefing.

The tweets from Badlands National Park also came from a former staffer, officials said.

A Park Service representative said the tweets were "posted by a former employee who was not currently authorized to use the park's account." The tweets were deleted after the Parks Service realized they never changed their password.

The passwords have since been changed, with the Parks Services issuing an order across the board on Saturday to change passwords on all its social media accounts.

Spicer said there are no direct orders from the White House demanding a social media gag for government agencies speaking out against President Trump. The tweets have all been deleted for violating the agency's own policies, he said.

While the tweets from the official government accounts have been deleted, it was the spark needed to spawn more than 20 "Resistance" accounts, with anonymous tweets claiming to come from rogue staffers at the park services, NASA and the Department of Health.

Just a quick tip for any government agencies out there trying to avoid another rogue ex-staffer: here's how to enable two-step verification on Twitter.