Trump tweet-claims he's victim of 'witch hunt'

The president seems to believe that the force isn't currently with him.

In a Wednesday address to Coast Guard graduates, President Donald Trump taught this lesson about life's hard times: "Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down, you can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

It's unclear what Trump dreams of. What was reinforced after he woke Thursday is that he sees himself as a victim right now.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!" he tweeted Thursday morning. (The tweet was later reposted with the correct spelling of "counsel.")

This is a reference to the appointment Wednesday of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, including last year's email hacks of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for information about what "illegal acts" the Clinton campaign and President Barack Obama's administration allegedly committed. Clinton and Obama also didn't respond to a request for comment.

Trump, however, wasn't done. In another tweet Thursday morning, he railed: "This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"

Hardened critics may say that alleging for years that Obama wasn't an American citizen felt a bit witch-hunty. Then again if we're talking US history, President Abraham Lincoln was once referred to as a "worse tyrant and more inhuman butcher than has existed from the days of Nero." Not exactly fiddlesticks, that.

Lincoln was also described as a "vulgar village politician without any experience worth mentioning." There have been several since him.

Neither politics nor Twitter is for the faint of heart, nerves or mind.

