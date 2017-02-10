Court's rejection of Trump's travel ban turns up Twitter

CNET

President Donald Trump's setback in court is the top trending topic on social media.

After an appeals court declined to overturn a stay on the president's travel ban, which the tech industry has heavily battled, Trump took to Twitter to comment, as did his critics.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's latest song is also trending on Twitter, which isn't hard to do when you have 95 million followers.

United States Courts of Appeal: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 that it will not reinstate Trump's executive order to ban refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. On Twitter, reactions have come from his critics, such as the ACLU and Hillary Clinton, who simply tweeted "3-0." The tweeter-in-chief took to the social network as well, writing: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" He also blasted the ruling as a "disgraceful decision."

One China: Speaking of the president, he's responsible for another trending topic as he agreed to accept the "One China" policy that does not officially recognize Taiwan. This follows a rocky start that threatened the relationship between China and the US. The White House said Friday that Trump has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they are planning to meet soon. On Twitter, some are criticizing Trump for retreating from his recent actions and statements, which included speaking with Taiwan's leader and saying that the US did not need to stick with "One China."

Montpellier: The French city is trending on Twitter after a police raid on Friday foiled an alleged terror plot. A teen girl and three other people were arrested in the raid, with explosives reportedly seized from a Montpellier home. The news has been tweeted about more than 16,700 times, with people commenting on the need for more security in France.

Chained to The Rhythm: Pop star Katy Perry released a new song Friday, and people on social media are already calling it a hit. It's got its own custom emoji with a hamster from the music video. The singer is retweeting fan reactions to her 95.7 million followers and saying that her music is part of an era of "Purposeful Pop."



Farewell Spit: Ready to start your Friday on a terrible note? Stop reading here if you don't want your weekend ruined. Hundreds of whales have died in a mass stranding on the beach at Farewell Spit in New Zealand. Images from the depressing scene are trending on Facebook as people plead for whale conservation.

