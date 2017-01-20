Trump's reported FCC chairman signals end to net neutrality

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

FCC

Things aren't looking good for the net neutrality, given that newly inaugurated President Donald Trump is reportedly about to name one of its biggest foes to the helm of the Federal Communications Commission.

A Politico report citing unnamed industry sources says Trump will name current GOP FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai chairman of the FCC, possibly as soon as Friday afternoon.

Pai and the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment or/and confirmation.

Pai, a telecom law expert who was appointed by President Barack Obama and has served the FCC for more than three years, could take the new role right away without Senate approval because he was already confirmed to serve at the agency, Politico said. He would replace outgoing Chairman Tom Wheeler who a staunch defender of net neutrality, his controversial open internet rules that prohibit broadband providers from favoring their own services at the expense of their competitors.

Pai and Commissioner Mike O'Rielly have already indicated they want to dismantle net neutrality. And Trump's transition team was full of opponents to the rules.

