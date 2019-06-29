Trump to let US firms sell tech to Huawei

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

President Donald Trump agreed Saturday to lift some restrictions against US companies selling high-tech gear to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, says a report. "We're talking about equipment where there's not a great national-emergency problem with it," Trump said after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In May, Trump signed an executive order essentially banning Huawei because of national security concerns that the company is too closely tied to the Chinese government and that its gear could be used to spy on other countries and companies. Huawei has repeatedly said those fears are unfounded.

The easing of restrictions is part of a general cease fire on trade reached between Trump and Xi during a meeting on the sidelines of a Group 20 meeting. Trump said the deal to restart talks would see the US delaying added tariffs on Chinese products in return for China buying American farm goods.

It's not yet clear exactly what Huawei restrictions will be lifted. "We're going to work with China on where we left off to see if we can make a deal," Trump reportedly said during a news conference. The president said he'd hold off on the Huawei issue until the end of negotiations, the Journal said.

John Neuffer, president of the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group for makers of chips for computers, phones and other equipment, told the Journal he needed more details on what Huawei can now buy from member companies. He added, though, that he's "encouraged the talks are restarting and additional tariffs are on hold."