Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps

President says the apps pose a threat to US national security.

Trump signed an order Tuesday barring transactions with eight Chinese-created apps, saying they posed a threat to national security.

 Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that prohibit transactions with eight Chinese-made apps, including WeChat Pay.

Trump's order, titled Addressing the Threat Posed by Applications and other Software Developed or Controlled by Chinese Companies, said action is needed to "deal with the national emergency" caused by the "pervasiveness of the spread" of apps created and controlled in China that "continue to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

Trump's order, like previous ones against Chinese-made apps, argues the software collects "vast swaths of information" from their US users.

Other apps that fall under the order include Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office.

US Commerce Department Secretary said in a statement he has directed the department to begin implementing the order, including identifying transactions that are prohibited under the order.

This is a developing story…