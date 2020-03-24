Trump signs 5G and broadband mapping legislation into law

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed the "Secure 5G and Beyond Act" and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act into law on Monday. The 5G Act requires the president to develop a strategy to secure and protect 5G technology, while the DATA Act will improve the accuracy of maps detailing where broadband is and isn't available in the US.

The 5G bill, which was earlier this year passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, requires Trump to create and implement a plan for adopting secure 5G technology in the US and abroad. The legislation requires the president consult with FCC, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and several other agencies and submit to Congress a strategy for rolling out secure 5G within 180 days.

5G is the next generation of wireless technology which will increase networks speeds and network responsiveness, enabling real-time mobile applications like driverless cars and virtual reality. The nation's biggest wireless companies, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon began rolling out 5G last year.

The bipartisan Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act will change how and what information the FCC collects about broadband access to ensure the federal government has more granular information about where broadband does and doesn't exist.

The law requires the FCC to deliver new rules for data collection and "establish a process to verify the accuracy of such data, and more." The agency has already begun a process to improve the accuracy of its mapping by allowing the accuracy of the data to be verified by crowdsourcing.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, led by chairman Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Ranking Member Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, applauded the passage of the bills.

"The bills signed into law today by the president are critical to ensuring that all Americans can access broadband and that our networks are secure and trusted," the committee said in a statement. " The need for connectivity is even more critical now that millions of Americans are teleworking and learning from home in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai thanked Congress for its bipartisan efforts on the DATA legislation and also applauded the President for signing the bill into law.

But Pai said that he hoped Congress would also fund its implementation.

"It is vital for Congress to provide the FCC as soon as possible with the appropriations necessary to implement the [DATA] Act," he said. "Right now, the FCC does not have the funding to carry out the Act, as we have warned for some time."

He said that if Congress doesn't act to provide funding soon, "this well-intentioned legislation will have the unfortunate effect of delaying rather than expediting the development of better broadband maps."