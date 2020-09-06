Trump sics Twitter followers on Lauren Powell Jobs over Atlantic story

James Martin/CNET

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to criticize Laurene Powell Jobs, head of the influential Emerson Collective, tying her to a story in the Atlantic that described his indifference to fallen soldiers and his disdain for soldiers taken as prisoners of war or wounded in battle.

In Trump's tweet, sent at 6:48 a.m. ET, Trump highlighted a tweet that said Jobs donated to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign and had a majority stake in the Atlantic magazine, though it's actually the Emerson Collective that owns the stake.

Trump added commentary, saying her late husband Apple co-founder Steve Jobs "would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine." He then encouraged his followers to, "Call her, write her, let her know how you feel." He punctuated his call to action with three exclamation points.

Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment about what Trump hoped would happen as a result of his tweet. Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment about whether the tweet constitutes inciting harassment, which violates the company's rules against abusive behavior. The Emerson Collective didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump's tweet.