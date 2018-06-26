Individually, US Sens. Mark Warner and Marco Rubio have each been critical of Trump's deal with ZTE, which abruptly saved the Chinese telecommunications company from potential ruin by lifting a US ban.
But now, they've joined forces to pressure the commander-in-chief, in a new letter you can read below.
"We strongly believe that the April sanctions order -- which would have threatened ZTE's survival -- should not be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations with China on unrelated matters," the letter reads, saying that "ZTE poses a significant threat to our national security."
It goes on to point out how top US intelligence leaders have testified that they believe ZTE (and fellow Chinese company Huawei) pose a threat. You can read our story from February about that.
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Trump should reconsider ZTE deal, urge Republican and Democratic senators
