Trump says US won't do business with Huawei

President Donald Trump on Friday said the US isn't going to do business with Chinese tech giant Huawei. The comment comes after escalating trade tensions with China and may signal the government will hold off on granting licenses to US tech companies to do business with Huawei.

In May, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei over national security concerns, requiring American companies to get a license in order to do business with Huawei. This followed an executive order from Trump that effectively banned Huawei from US communications networks. The Commerce Department did grant a limited reprieve from the restrictions, and Trump reportedly agreed to awarded licenses in a "timely" manner.

However, on Friday, Bloomberg reported that the White House will hold off on granting licenses for companies to do business with Huawei. Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he's received 50 requests and that decisions on them were still pending, according to Bloomberg.

"We're not going to do business with Huawei," Trump told reporters on Friday. "That doesn't mean we won't agree to something if and when we make a trade deal, but we're not going to be doing business with Huawei."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Huawei also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

