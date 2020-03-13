Trump says Google is helping to build a website for coronavirus information

Stephen Shankland/CNET

President Donald Trump on Friday said the federal government is working with Google to build a website to give people information about coronavirus testing.

"Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now, they've made tremendous progress," Trump said during an address at the White House, where he announced a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website will help with screening people for the virus, said Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator. People can visit the website to fill out a questionnaire where they can describe symptoms and receive information about drive-through testing and how to get results, she said.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...