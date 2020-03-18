Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US will close its northern border with Canada to all "non-essential" traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," the president tweeted. "Trade will not be affected."

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus first detected in China in December, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expects to see the number of cases and deaths to climb higher. As of Tuesday, there were more than 6,500 cases of coronavirus in the US, with cases reported in all 50 states.

On Monday, Trump encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing.

The White House and the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

