Trump says Apple will be 'fine,' should still move iPhone production to US

President Donald Trump is chiming in on Apple's sales warning earlier this week, which led the company's stock to drop.
"They're gonna be fine," Trump said at a Friday news conference at the White House. "Apple is a great company."
In a letter to investors Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company's fiscal Q1 2019 revenue would be lower than expected, a rare occurrence from one of the most valuable and profitable companies in the world.
Trump said Apple has gone up "hundreds of percent" since he's been president, but added that he wants the company to make its iPhone and other products in the US.
"Don't forget this: Apple makes their product in China," Trump said. "I told Tim Cook, who's a friend of mine who I like a lot, 'Make your product in the United States. Build those big, beautiful plants that go on for miles, it seems. Build those plants in the United States.'...China is the biggest beneficiary of Apple, more than us, because they build their product mostly in China."
Apple and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
