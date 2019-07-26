Trump says Apple won't get tariff relief for Mac Pro parts made in China

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Apple won't be given tariff relief for Mac Pro parts that are made in China, and urged the company instead to make its computers in America.
"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," the president tweeted. "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!"
Apple had requested that the Trump administration exclude parts for its new Mac Pro from import tariffs. The company will reportedly build the $5,999 computer, which was unveiled at this year's WWDC, in China instead of the US. The computer's previous model from 2013 was one of the company's few products made in the US.
The iPhone maker sought relief from 25% duties on parts including the computer's stainless steel and aluminum frame, internal cables and circuit boards, according to filings from the Office of the US Trade Representative. Though the documents don't explicitly name the Mac Pro, the features mentioned are similar to those of the computer.
Apple and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
More to come.
CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti contributed to this report.
