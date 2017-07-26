Trump says Apple has promised to build 'big, big, big' plants in the US (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 93)

Adobe Flash is dead. We dive into the long history between Apple and Flash. Plus, the latest iPhone 8 rumors.

Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 93

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Apple Plans to Build Three 'Big' Factories in the United States

Trump Says Apple CEO Has Promised to Build Three Manufacturing Plants in U.S.

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

iPhone 8 Exclusive: Apple's Biggest Changes Revealed

Apple developing its own OLED technology to reduce dependence on Samsung supply, according to report

Apple Buys Specialist Machinery to Set Up OLED Panel R&D Line in Taiwan

Quanta revenue projections support expectations of a Q3 launch for Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 Expected to Debut in Fall 2017, Boosting Manufacturing Partner Quanta's Revenue

THE DEATH OF FLASH:

Adobe working with Apple and others to finally 'end-of-life' Flash by 2020

Thoughts On Flash by Steve Jobs

Apple engineer reveals the real reason Steve Jobs didn't allow Flash on the iPhone

iPhone 7 — The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day — Apple

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Next Article: Flash loses final appeal: Adobe sentences its web tech to death