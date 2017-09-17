Trump retweets 'heroic' image of him dragging Apple back to US

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Donald Trump has often enjoyed a troubled relationship with Apple.

He uses an iPhone, yet has called for Cupertino's products to be banned.

Moreover, he's insisted that he will force Apple to manufacture its "damn computers" in the US.

On Sunday morning, that idea must have been fresh in his mind.

As well as retweeting a gif of a golf ball struck by him knocking over Hillary Clinton, the president also endorsed a painting of him single-handedly dragging a number of American companies back to US soil.

There he is, in red tie and suit, dragging a raft upon which are -- among others -- Ford cars, coal, Oreos and a vast Apple building with a MacBook on top.

It certainly doesn't look like Apple's new spaceship campus.

The whole thing is clearly expresses the notion that the president is saving US manufacturing. He alone can do this.

The company has, though, vehemently opposed some of the president's policies, especially on immigration and climate change.

On the other hand, Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn says it will, indeed, build a new factory in Wisconsin.

Somehow, though, the idea of the president dragging Apple against its will and forcing it to do his bidding might seem overblown to some.

After all, another of the companies on Trump's raft is Carrier. The president insisted earlier this year that he'd saved a number of jobs there from going to Mexico.

That doesn't seem to have panned out as planned.