Trump reportedly ready to OK sales of US goods to Huawei

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Huawei could soon be allowed to do business with US companies again. The Trump administration is ready to issue licenses to some US companies that would allow them to sell nonsensitive equipment to the beleaguered Chinese telecom giant, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The decision to begin the process of approving licenses was made by President Donald Trump in a meeting last week, sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper. A license to do business with Huawei would allow companies to sidestep a ban his administration placed on Huawei earlier this year.

As of August, more than 130 applications have reportedly been submitted to the Commerce Department for licenses to sell US goods to Huawei. The Trump administration said in June that some sales would be allowed under the licenses, but none has yet been issued.

Huawei is the world's second-largest phone manufacturer by volume, but it has long been a target of US lawmakers concerned about its links with the Chinese government and fears that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies. Huawei has repeatedly denied those allegations.

The White House and Huawei didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.