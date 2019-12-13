Trump reportedly agrees to trade deal with China

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to cancel new tariffs on Chinese goods that were due to take effect on Sunday, as well as roll back existing tariff rates. Some rate cuts, which are part of phase one of the deal, are expected to be announced Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal. A trade deal would spare some popular devices, like Apple's iPhone and Mac Pro, from tariffs that were expected to impact roughly $160 billion in imports from China.

The US and China have been entangled in a trade war for more than a year, and Trump has used tariffs -- which are taxes that importers in the US must pay to customs when imported goods arrive from China -- as a tool to put pressure on the Chinese government.

In September, a 15% tariff on about $125 billion worth of goods went into effect. An additional 15% tariff on products like cellphones, laptop and tablet computers and toys was set to take effect this weekend unless the US and China reached a deal. The new round of tariffs likely wouldn't have impacted holiday shopping, but consumers may have started to see price hikes when retailers restocked devices in 2020.

The trade deal also includes measures to "improve intellectual property protection," and phase two is expected to tackle issues like forced technology transfer, according to the Journal.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did representatives for the Chinese embassy.

Originally published Dec. 13, 5:52 a.m. PT.

