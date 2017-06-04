President Trump rages on Twitter after London attack

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

After seven people were killed and at least 48 injured in terrorist attacks at two London locations on Saturday night, President Donald Trump reacted almost immediately.

On Twitter, that is.

His first tweet on Saturday night wasn't to offer condolences. Instead, he offered: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

The travel ban -- on immigration from six Muslim-majority countries -- is one that many tech companies have consistently fought against. Trump, though, seemed to immediately connect not only this ban, but the fact that several courts have blocked it, to what was happening in London.

It took another hour for the president to return to Twitter and say: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

By Sunday morning, the president continued to post tweets that were both angry and political in tone.

First: "We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse."

Then: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

And finally: "Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"

Some might pause to respond to some of this. Sen. Mark Warner, for example, told CNN: "The Muslim-American community is better integrated into US society. That's always been our secret sauce."

Critics might offer that Trump omitted London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying to the BBC: "We will never let them win, nor will we allow them to cower our city."

And perhaps the reason the attackers used knives might be because guns are severely regulated in the UK.

But even more important is how the tone of Trump's tweets contrasted with the messages of fellow world leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, tweeted: "In the face of this tragedy, France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept it simple: "Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation -- Canadians in need of help please see below." And below was an emergency number concerned Canadians should call.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reported Sky News, said that her country "firmly and resolutely shoulder to shoulder with the UK in the fight against all forms of terrorism."

