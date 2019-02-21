CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Trump pushes for 5G -- and even 6G -- upgrades ASAP

The president says the US mobile industry needs to step up or risk getting left behind.

gettyimages-1130770873-594x594.jpg

President Donald Trump wants 5G, even 6G, to be available in the US as soon as possible. 

 Getty Images

President Donald Trump said American companies "must step up their efforts" to establish 5G networks in the US, or "get left behind."

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president said he wants to see 5G technology "and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible" and "there is no reason that we should be lagging behind on [this]."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Next Article: Galaxy Fold dominates Samsung Unpacked