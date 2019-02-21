Trump pushes for 5G -- and even 6G -- upgrades ASAP

Getty Images

President Donald Trump said American companies "must step up their efforts" to establish 5G networks in the US, or "get left behind."

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president said he wants to see 5G technology "and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible" and "there is no reason that we should be lagging behind on [this]."

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.