Trump pulls away from 'cyber security unit' with Russia

Nick Hyde/CNET

President Donald Trump has dropped the idea of creating a controversial "cyber security unit" that would work closely with Russia to safeguard US elections. In a tweet Sunday night, Trump removed any chance of the collaboration happening, stating bluntly that "it can't."

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

This is a stark reversal from earlier comments the president made Sunday. Trump said then, also via Twitter, that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the notion, "forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent election hacking.

Both men met in person for the first time at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The event is an annual gathering of the leaders of the world's 20 most industrialized countries.