Trump partners with major media networks for coronavirus information blitz

Screenshot by CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the government was partnering with major media networks, digital platforms and the Ad Council to help bring information about the novel coronavirus directly to Americans. The partnership is part of an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19the disease caused by the virus, through public service announcements about social distancing, hygiene and mental health.

NBCUniversal will create videos and graphics in both English and Spanish to explain how best to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney Television and ABC will carry messaging on their channels and platforms for families and parents. iHeartMedia, which operates radio stations, will also carry messaging about social distancing and high-risk populations across its stations.

ViacomCBS will run a campaign called #AloneTogether in partnership with the Ad Council, targeting youth and entertainment brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, CMT, VH1, BET, CBS, CBS All-Access, Awesomeness, Pluto TV and Showtime. The "talent-led" national campaign will provide education on social distancing, and will push "unity through entertainment." It'll be available in English and Spanish, and supported by CBS's own We're In This Together campaign carrying public health messaging. Nickelodeon is tailoring a specific campaign for children about hand washing and education topics while quarantining at home. (Note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.)

First Lady Melania Trump will appear in these nationally broadcast public service announcements, as will Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Trump Administration officials.