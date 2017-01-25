Trump orders EPA to remove web page on climate change, says report

Up Next Robots, video games, sci-fi: The perfect VR film for geeks

Screenshot by David Katzmaier/CNET

Information about climate change from the US government could soon get tougher to find.

The Trump administration has ordered the web page related to climate change at EPA.gov removed, Reuters reports.

EPA employees received notice on Tuesday from the administration to remove the website's climate change page, which could go down as early as today. The sources for the report, who asked not to be named since they weren't authorized to speak to the media, said employees were scrambling to preserve information from the page, and convince Trump administration officials not to scrap everything there.

At time of publication the apparent page in question was still up.

It collects articles and research from a wide range of subjects related to climate change, a topic Trump has repeatedly labeled a hoax on Twitter over the past three years. The page's top feature story is "NASA, NOAA Data Show 2016 Warmest Year on Record Globally." Under the heading "Why is the climate changing?," for example, one of the site's sub-pages reads:

Recent climate changes, however, cannot be explained by natural causes alone. Research indicates that natural causes do not explain most observed warming, especially warming since the mid-20thcentury. Rather, it is extremely likely that human activities have been the dominant cause of that warming.

The EPA and the White House didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

On Tuesday the official account of Badlands Nation Park sent out a series of tweets related to climate change, which were subsequently deleted.

Life, Disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.