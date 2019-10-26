Trump ordered Defense chief to 'screw Amazon' out of $10B contract, book reportedly says

James Martin/CNET

President Donald Trump ordered former Defense Secretary James Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the chance to bid on a $10 billion Pentagon contract, a new biography of Mattis says, according to a report this week by military-focused website Task & Purpose.

The cloud computing services contract, for the Defense Department's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), was awarded to Microsoft on Friday. Trump issued his directive to Mattis during a phone call last year, the biography said, according to Task & Purpose, which received an advance copy. CNET hasn't reviewed the biography, Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon With Secretary Mattis, by Guy Snodgrass, a former speechwriter for Mattis.

Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, are favorite targets of Trump, whose attacks are widely seen as stemming from unflattering coverage by the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

According to Task & Purpose, the biography says that during a meeting, Mattis told Snodgrass and others about Trump's order and said, "We're not going to do that. This will be done by the book, both legally and ethically."

Neither the White House nor Snodgrass immediately responded to a request for comment. The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General declined to comment. Mattis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment made through General Dynamics, where he sits on the board of directors.