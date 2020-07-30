Trump on Twitter suggests delaying November election

Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of an election "delay" in a tweet where he again claimed, without evidence, that mail-in voting will lead to fraud.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," read the president's tweet, which is trending on the platform. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The president can't legally change the date of the election, which was set for the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 in a law passed by Congress in 1845. The election this year falls on Nov. 3. Many states have also taken steps to allow more residents to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Earlier this year, Twitter labeled two tweets about mail-in voting in California from the president as containing "potentially misleading information about voting processes." Twitter's label led to a page explaining that fact-checkers say there isn't any evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

Twitter's action appears to have been a tipping point in a relationship between conservatives and social media companies that's long been fraught. In May, Trump signed an executive order that aims to curtail legal protections for Twitter, Facebook and other online companies.

Facebook has also started adding labels to posts about voting from federal officials and candidates in the US. While the label may appear similar to fact-checks on other social networks, the Facebook notice doesn't necessarily mean the posts contain misinformation.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

