Trump officials reportedly seized Apple records in leak probe

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump administration officials subpoenaed Apple for data from at least a dozen people connected to the House Intelligence Committee in an attempt to root out the source of leaks of classified information, The New York Times reported. The targets included at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, aides and family members -- one of whom was a minor.

Prosecutors, who seized the records in 2017 and early 2018, were searching for the source of media leaks about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, The Times reported. Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, then the panel's top Democrat, was one of the members of Congress targeted, sources told the newspaper.

Apple provided metadata and account information, but not photos, emails or other content, a person familiar with the inquiry told the Times. Ultimately, the data subpoenaed didn't tie the committee to the leaks, the newspaper reported.

The report follows recent revelations that former President Donald Trump's administration had secretly obtained phone and email records from a number of journalists, including reporters for CNN and the Washington Post. President Joe Biden said last month he had directed the Justice Department to end the practice of seizing phone or email records of reporters.

As it did with the news organizations, the Justice Department obtained a gag order that prevented Apple from disclosing the subpoenas, a source told the Times. Lawmakers only learned of the probe last month from Apple, after the gag order had expired, the newspaper reported.

Representatives for Apple and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.