Trump's official blog has reportedly been shut down permanently

Former President Donald Trump's blog has vanished from his official website and won't be returning, CNBC reported Wednesday. The blog, which he used to share statements after being banned by social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, launched last month.

The blog, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," was "just auxiliary" to the ex-president's communications efforts, senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC. In his posts, Trump adopted a tone similar to the one he used on his now-defunct Twitter account -- cheering on his supporters and criticizing his rivals and detractors.

In the wake of the deadly US Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, Trump was effectively exiled from social media due to concerns that his online remarks could incite further violence. Last month, a Facebook oversight panel upheld the suspension of Trump's accounts, but told the social network to either put a limit on the suspension or make it permanent.

