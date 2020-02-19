Trump offered WikiLeaks' Assange a pardon to cover up Russian hack, lawyer tells court

President Donald Trump reportedly offered to pardon Julian Assange if he helped cover up Russia's involvement in hacking Democratic National Committee emails.

Assange's barrister Edward Fitzgerald QC made the claim in Westminster Magistrate Court in London on Wednesday as part of the WikiLeaks founder's extradition battle, which will begin in full next week. The message was reportedly purveyed to Assange by former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who visited Assange in 2017 during his seven-year in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

Neither Rohrabacher nor representatives from the White House responded to request for comment.

According to the Daily Beast, Fitzgerald said a statement produced by Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson included a description of "Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange … said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks."

The claim about the president's offer of a pardon is being put forward as evidence that the US' attempt to extradite Assange is politically motivated. The judge decided on Wednesday it would be admissible.

WikiLeaks published the hacked emails after they were hacked by Russian operatives in 2016, much to the embarrassment of the Democrats and Hilary Clinton, who at the time was in the middle of her presidential campaign.

Assange is currently fighting extradition to the US while on remand at Belmarsh Prison after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching bail conditions. The WikiLeaks founder lived in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid being extradited to Sweden over rape charges that have since been dropped. He only left the embassy when he was taken into custody by the London Metropolitan police last April when Ecuador withdrew asylum.

The US is now seeking to charge Assange with 18 charges, including conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The decision as to whether Assange will be extradited to the US will likely take many months, following hearing scheduled for February and May, and even when it arrives could be followed by appeals.