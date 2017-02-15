TrumpImpeachmentParty races to top of Twitter trends

CNET

A #TrumpImpeachmentParty is in full swing on Twitter this morning.

While President Donald Trump is not facing impeachment in real life, folks on social media tend to have "parties" when a major controversy touches a public figure. On Wednesday, the party was for Trump.

Here is what people are talking about on Wednesday:

#TrumpImpeachmentParty: As troubles continue for the Trump administration, the president's opponents have kicked off a fictional impeachment party. "Party" is the term that Twitter folks use for collective social-media slamming, such as the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty last July or the #KanyeWestIsOverParty in November. Trump's most recent problems include the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn on Monday over communications with Russia and the intelligence community's investigations into possible links between the presidential campaign and Russia. There are more than 81,000 tweets with the hashtag, taunting the president with impeachment less than four week after he took office. Meanwhile, the tweeter-in-chief fired up a storm on @realDonaldTrump, claiming the real issues are intelligence leaks to the media.

Westminster Dog Show: We all know who's a good boy, but a German shepherd won best in show Tuesday at the 141st Westminster Dog Show. The pooch, named Rumor, is only the second German shepherd to win the prestigious event. She competed against 2,800 dogs this week at Madison Square Garden. The show is trending on Facebook because it's adorable pups on the internet. Duh.

Harrison Ford: Han Solo might be a hot-shot pilot, but apparently Harrison Ford isn't. The actor had a close call with a 737 passenger plane while flying his small plane into the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday. Ford flew over the airliner while landing his plane, FAA officials said. He's had issues with piloting in the past, including a crash near the Santa Monica Municipal Airport in 2015. Ford is trending on Facebook for his close call.

Nokia 3310: Nokia is seeking to make a comeback at Mobile World Congress in Spain later this month, and rumors are swirling that the '90s icon Nokia 3310 may be reincarnated there. The phone, which earned a reputation for its long-lasting battery and durability, is creating buzz on Facebook. Nostalgia for a dumbphone is apparently strong.

Indian Space Research Organization: India's space agency launched into orbit 104 satellites from a single rocket Tuesday night. The launch beat Russia's record of sending up 37 satellites in a single rocket in 2014. The agency is trending on Facebook for its successful launch.

