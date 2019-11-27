Trump's shirtless Rocky makeover gives Twitter jokes a workout

President Donald Trump is coming out fighting. On Wednesday, the president tweeted out a famous photo of Sylvester Stallone as fictional boxer Rocky Balboa -- only this image had Trump's head where Stallone's should be.

Cue the famed Gonna Fly Now theme song, because Twitter users pulled out their heavyweight jokes and memes.

Trump ready to fight for Thanksgiving just like he fought for Christmas pic.twitter.com/k3sWK7IVsH — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) November 27, 2019

I’m embarrassed at how hard this stuff makes me laugh. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 27, 2019

I do not think this is an accurate portrayal of the president of the United States pic.twitter.com/ADtjfb3m5k — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 27, 2019

Not that anyone was asking, but I managed to make the Trump-as-Rocky photo worse pic.twitter.com/FjntxJjb8h — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2019

He must have those skinny mirrors, like at Barney’s 🤣 — Morticia 💀 (@BrumhildaQ) November 27, 2019

Is this real life? Its like cousin Eddie became prez. pic.twitter.com/szsyvO23zy — Sayerszy (@sayersc1972) November 27, 2019

Truly the dumbest time to be alive https://t.co/9yM7yQYAUW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 27, 2019

More than one Twitter user saw a resemblance to a famous Simpsons scene where Homer does a little in-mirror dreaming.

While others responded with different manipulated photos.

No But I made a rebuttal pic.twitter.com/sywPLjh1mh — Abraham Drinkin’ (@Lincolnbdrinkin) November 27, 2019

The original photo was a promo for 1982's Rocky III, but many made references to 1985's Rocky IV, which features the American boxer taking on Soviet boxer Ivan Drago. "Sorry, but Rocky beat the Russian," wrote one Twitter user.

Sorry, but Rocky beat the Russian. https://t.co/sC5ZICMr4h — Josh Comers (@joshcomers) November 27, 2019

This is all wrong.



Rocky defeated Russia, while Trump continues to hand them victories. — Nick Jack Pap-pass the Gravy (@Pappiness) November 27, 2019

The original photo was from Rocky III, but Trump tweeted his version on the 34th anniversary of the release of Rocky IV, an anniversary which ESPN had pointed out in a morning tweet.

On this day in 1985, Rocky Balboa shocked the world, knocking out Ivan Drago in the 15th round 🥊 pic.twitter.com/K7km5lWgWZ — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2019

While the faked image seemed random to many, CBS Digital political reporter Grace Segers spotted a possible tie-in, writing, "This is a reference to a comment Trump made at his rally last night where he claimed that his doctors at Walter Reed had said: 'Show us that gorgeous chest.'"

This is a reference to a comment Trump made at his rally last night, where he claimed that his doctors at Walter Reed had said: "Show us that gorgeous chest." — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 27, 2019

Request granted. Kind of.