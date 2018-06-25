Trump gets trolled with TrumpHotels.org parody featuring caged migrants

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

TrumpHotels.org isn't the website you want if you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway and a few rounds of golf. Click on it, and you'll find pictures of immigrants in cages made of chain-link fence, plus some choice out-of-context quotes from the president himself.

(As of Monday morning, it looks like the website's being beaten up by an influx of traffic -- try this archived copy at Archive.org if you're having trouble getting through.)

Yep, it sure looks like someone bought the TrumpHotels.org domain name and decided to turn it into satire, lampooning the commander-in-chief over zero-tolerance policies that saw parents separated from their children at the US-Mexico border.

Domain name records show that the TrumpHotels.org domain was registered on Wednesday, June 20, though it's not clear who purchased it. The owner hid their identity by registering through a proxy service. President Trump has since signed an executive order reversing the family separation policies, and pledged to reunite families.

Though Trump pledged to divest himself of his businesses on the campaign trail -- meaning he would not be directly involved with Trump Hotels -- The Daily Beast reported in December it had obtained an email from Trump Hotels' then-director of revenue management that claimed he was still overseeing some business at the hotel, and that claims he even explicitly asked whether his presidency had hurt the business.

Trump Hotels, the Trump Organization and the White House didn't respond to requests for comment.

Originally published June 22.

Update, June 25: Added Archive.org backup in case you can't get through to the TrumpHotels.org website, and a link to TrumpGolfCount.com.