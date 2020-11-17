Trump fires top cybersecurity official for debunking election fraud claims

Tom Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after the agency spent weeks debunking election fraud claims on its "Rumor Control" page. Chris Krebs led the agency as its first director after Trump nominated him for the role in February 2018.

During that time, CISA had been responsible for coordinating election security among officials in all 50 states, focusing on improvements at the local and county level. That's included measures like installing sensors in election county networks to detect potential cyberattacks and hosting virtual rooms to share information about threats.

The election security effort also meant fighting disinformation and debunking rumors that would often mirror the Trump administration's comments. CISA launched its Rumor Control page on Oct. 20 as part of its ongoing effort to debunk election fraud claims, which it continues to update well after the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump hasn't accepted the results of the election and continues to claim that the results were due to fraud, throwing out various theories like votes being cast by dead people and the voting tally being hacked.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The president announced Krebs' firing in a tweet on Tuesday.

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — The Krebs Cycle (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

CISA didn't respond to a request for comment. On Twitter, Krebs responded to the news and wrote, "Honored to serve. We did it right."

The Rumor Control page has been directly contradicting many of Trump's claims, and while Krebs hasn't directly challenged the president's remarks, he has debunked the election fraud hoaxes that the president supports.

Same as yesterday, Hammer and Scorecard is still a hoax. Thats it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/jIwZlt3uDw — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 9, 2020

White House officials had asked for edits to the Rumors Control page, and CISA refused to do so, Reuters reported on Nov. 12 The White House was specifically frustrated by the debunk of the "Hammer and Scorecard" conspiracy theory, which claimed Democrats were using a supercomputer and software to steal the election.

Krebs' termination leaves a void at the US's agency responsible for election security, which many officials credit for a smooth Election Day free from cyberattacks.

"Chris Krebs has done a great job protecting our elections," Sen. Mark Warner, a ranking member on the Senate Intelligence committee, said in a tweet on Nov. 12. "He is one of the few people in this administration respected by everyone on both sides of the aisle. There is no possible justification to remove him from office."

Under Chris Krebs’ leadership, CISA has been a trusted source of election security information. If Donald Trump fires him, it will suggest Trump is preparing to spread lies about the election from a government agency. https://t.co/OEinu9kjmp — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 12, 2020

After Trump announced Krebs' firing, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff commended the CISA director's role in election security, noting that the agency provided vital support to state and local election officials.

"Instead of rewarding this great service, President Trump is retaliating against Director Krebs and other officials who did their duty. It's pathetic, but sadly predictable that upholding and protecting our democratic processes would be cause for firing," Schiff said in a statement.

The agency also coordinated with social networks like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on election misinformation leading up to the election. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, thanked Krebs for his work after Trump announced the termination.

"It has been an honor to work with you and your team -- you're the best in the business, and we are all in your debt," Gleicher said in a tweet.