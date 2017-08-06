Trump fights fake news with 'Real News' on Facebook

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

If I want something real, I usually turn to reality TV.

For real love, I turn to "The Bachelor." For real fights, I turn to the "Real Housewives of Place City Name Here."

Real news, though, has become problematic. Where can I find it?

President Donald Trump has constantly railed against the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN for providing alleged "fake news."

Thankfully, he's now created his own news program to give us the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Promising to deliver "real news," the show debuted a week ago, with his own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as presenter.

On Sunday, however, a new presenter offered the unvarnished and oddly glorious truth: Kayleigh McEnany. Until recently, she was a commentator on, oh, CNN. Now, she is the face of real news.

Weekly Update 8.6.17 Join Kayleigh McEnany as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump Posted by Donald J. Trump on Sunday, August 6, 2017

You, though, will be wondering what "real news" feels like. Well, it's astonishingly positive.

Indeed, in contrast to traditional news programs that offer darkness and despair, the Trump "real news" show offers only light and joy.

Everything is heading in the right direction, McEnany explained.

For example, she said immigration had depressed the wages of the American worker. Now this was going to change, thanks to the president introducing the RAISE Act. This would change the criteria according to which foreigners were allowed to live and work in the US.

Some Silicon Valley leaders have already spoken out against it.

It's fascinating that Trump has chosen to use Facebook rather than, say, Twitter to launch these short real news shows. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mischievous would suggest he's using the site because its CEO Mark Zuckerberg is tipped to be one of his rivals when the 2020 election comes along.

Those who haven't yet embraced the president's agenda might look upon this new show as a touch propagandist. After all, even CNN occasionally says something positive about the administration, doesn't it? Is there no bad news that the president can tell us about? A bad phone call? A missed putt?

Still, for supporters this show is surely a haven, a beacon of reality and hope, a shelter from the storm.

Both McEnany's and Lara Trump's Facebook broadcasts end with the same tagline: "And that was the real news."

You see, all the real news can be told in a couple of minutes or fewer. The rest is just entertainment TV.