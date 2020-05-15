Trump executive order targeting Huawei gets extended for another year

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Huawei may have trouble doing business with Google through at least May 2021. President Donald Trump has extended his May 2019 executive order barring US firms from buying telecommunications equipment made by companies deemed to be national security risks, as previously reported by Reuters, and the Commerce Department followed up on Friday when it extended a temporary license that allows some American companies to work with the Chinese company.

The US has long alleged that Huawei, a maker of phones and networking equipment, maintains a tight relationship with the Chinese government, creating fear that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei after Trump's order effectively banned the company from US communications networks.

The department also once again extended a temporary license that lets some American companies work with Huawei. It'll last until Aug. 13, and is expected to be the final such extension.

Neither the White House, the Commerce Department nor Huawei responded to requests for comment.

