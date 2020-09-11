CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ninja signs new Twitch deal Senate stimulus bill fails Diana Rigg dies at 82 2021 Lucid Air Dune trailer Rick Moranis, Ryan Reynolds Mint Mobile commercial Xbox Series X launch date, price

Trump: Deadline for TikTok sale won't be extended

The president says the popular video app will either be sold or closed up.

Listen
- 00:17
tiktok-logo-phone-app-united-states-flag-5299
Angela Lang/CNET

President Donald Trump on Thursday said there will be no extension of the deadline for popular video app TikTok to find a new owner or face a ban in the US

"There'll be no extension of the TikTok deadline," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Thursday. "It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it."

More to come. 