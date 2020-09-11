Trump: Deadline for TikTok sale won't be extended

President Donald Trump on Thursday said there will be no extension of the deadline for popular video app TikTok to find a new owner or face a ban in the US.
"There'll be no extension of the TikTok deadline," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Thursday. "It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it."
More to come.
