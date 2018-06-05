Trump can't block you on Twitter, but he sure wants to

Getty Images

If you thought a court ruling would stop President Donald Trump from blocking people on Twitter, you thought wrong.

On Monday, the US Justice Department said it would appeal a federal judge's ruling that President Donald Trump may not legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform, reported Reuters.

The White House and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Seven Twitter users sued Trump last July after they were blocked from the @readlDonaldTrump account. Lawyers from the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which sued on behalf of the plaintiffs, argued that the president's action violated their First Amendment rights, pointing to Trump's use of Twitter to make prolific and often controversial statements about public policy.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled on May 23 that public officials may not block people from their Twitter accounts because of their expressed political views, including the president himself.

The Knight Institute confirmed that the @realDonaldTrump account had unblocked the seven plaintiffs.

"We're pleased that the White House unblocked our clients from the President's Twitter account but disappointed that the government intends to appeal the district court's thoughtful and well-supported ruling," said Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight Institute, in an emailed statement. "We look forward to defending the ruling in the Second Circuit."

If Trump really doesn't like someone on Twitter, he could still "mute" them.

Now Playing: Watch this: Judge to Trump: Start unblocking

First published June 5, 6:41 a.m. PT.

Update, 6:56 a.m. PT: Adds Knight Institute statement.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.