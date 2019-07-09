Trump can't block haters on Twitter, federal court rules

Getty Images

President Donald Trump will have to layoff the block button on Twitter. A federal court decided that the leader of the US will have to see all the tweets directed at him as his social media is a public forum.

President Trump can't block users on Twitter according to the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. This unanimous decision affirms the ruling made by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in 2018 after the President was sued for blocking users the previous year.

"The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees," wrote Judge Barrington D. Parker.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University represented several Twitter users blocked by the President in the 2017 lawsuit. The organization said then blocking users "imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their participation in a designated public forum."

"Public officials' social media accounts are now among the most significant forums for discussion of government policy," Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's Executive Director, said in a release Tuesday. "This decision will ensure that people aren't excluded from these forums simply because of their viewpoints, and that public officials aren't insulated from their constituents' criticism. The decision will help ensure the integrity and vitality of digital spaces that are increasingly important to our democracy."

This decision comes a report that Facebook and Twitter were not extended an invitation to the White House's social media summit set for Thursday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.