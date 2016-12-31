Trump calls Putin smart, tweets good wishes to enemies, losers

Up Next Obama retaliates against Russia over election hacking

The year is ending, but Donald Trump is just beginning.

2017 will, depending on which soothsayer you believe, show that Trump is the greatest American leader since Ronald Reagan or the biggest, most pointless blowhard since Ronald McDonald.

Still, Trump heralded the end of the year with some of his most pointed thoughts. On Twitter, of course.

He first reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that he wouldn't retaliate against President Barack Obama's expulsion of 35 Russian intelligence operatives.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin)," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I always knew he was very smart!"

Few would question that anyone who becomes head of the KGB has high intellectual capacities. Some might, though, question such praise for one of America's traditional enemies.

There's something troubling about an incoming American president being so effusively positive about a Russian president who invades other countries. Indeed, at least one former CIA director believes that Trump is an "unwitting agent" of Putin's.

Perhaps, though, the president-elect was just full of New Year's positivity. On Saturday, his magnanimity overflowed in another tweet.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" he offered.

No, it wasn't entirely magnanimous, was it? Should one deduce that his enemies are losers too? Or are enemies at least to be admired, while losers are to be mocked?

The implication, though, is that if you want to win, you should be on Trump's side. There's no doubt that Democrats who bathed in the support of elites in the financial and entertainment world are stunned at what transpired and cannot believe they lost. Doesn't everyone love Beyoncé and Katy Perry?

Personally, I'm just delirious to see any Trump tweet that doesn't end with "Sad!" That he instead ended it with "Love!" will surely hearten every single tech employee in Silicon Valley.

2017 will be a veritable Lovefest between the president and the people.

War is over. We're all going to be really rich. Yes, even richer than Russian oligarchs.

A very Happy New Year to all the winners who read these pages.